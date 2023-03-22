Eva, Dalila and Kimberly thought they would get away with it in “There’s Room in the Back,” but their masks are about to fall off faster than they expected. As we know, Jimmy married the ‘Tokio de Lince’ and Don Gilberto he was about to do the same with the head of the clan of villains; However, his wedding was interrupted because of the raising of the dead and, in fact, the Gonzáles family thought that the man had died when they found him lying on his bed. It was there when chaos broke out in the series of America Television.

Don Gilberto was passed out because of raising the dead. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Richard Jr. rebels against Eva

Ever since Eva (played by actress Diana Quijano) came to “AFHS”, fans were convinced that something was up to him and the following episodes were confirming his evil side. Now, when the lady saw Don Gil almost unconscious in her room, she took advantage of the moment to launch a string of insults and Richard Jr. witnessed the physical and verbal abuse against the old man.

The little boy was shocked and, luckily, he managed to call his mother, “Teresita”, so that there is another witness to the unexpected situation. But he will not stay there because a The new advance of chapter 182 will show that “Tere” will go against Eva and Richard Jr. will no longer remain silent and will insult her tremendously: “Old monster”.

SEE “At the bottom there is room 10” chapter 182

Chapter 182 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will arrive on América TV this Wednesday, March 22 and you can see it starting at 8:40 pm, just after “EEG”. In case you want to connect with the plot via ONLINE and totally FREE, you have the option of using the official website of América TVGO, where you will find the complete episodes of all past seasons.