The new chapter of “There is room at the bottom” does it again! After Charito started working at Diego Montalbán’s restaurant, the Gonzales had to get organized to prepare lunch. After Tito’s failed attempt in the kitchen, now he was the Don Gilberto’s turnthe oldest adult in the house.

Just like Jimmy washed Joel’s stockings, ‘Don Gil’ he also had to take on one of Charo’s tasks. Thus, she had no choice but to cook for the whole family; however, no one at home was interested in her lentils with rice and chicken. Of course, the outstanding actor also obtained her own song in the style of “The most beautiful woman in the world”.