The kiss of love and disappointment! “In the background there is room” showed an unexpected kiss between Jimmy and Remo, although it did not end as Alessia’s ex expected.

Alessia and Jimmy were forced to tell Cristóbal who is hiding behind Jenny. Now, the new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” has shown an unexpected twist for the female version of the son of ‘Charito’: Remo stole a passionate kiss from him. Despite the fact that the ex of Diego Montalbán’s daughter apologized for the impulsive act, this did not prevent the boy dressed as a female from slapping him for his daring.

Luckily, Jimmy managed to escape from the awkward moment, but not before confessing that he no longer wanted to be Jenny again due to the bad times he’s been through. Will Remo get over this love? Let’s hope she soon passes. VIDEO: America TV