Peter is living with family gonzales in the last chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio”. After moving in with the neighbors across the street, the butler has kept himself in check regarding Francesca Maldini’s affairs following her resignation; however, a new preview of the series of america television will put him back in the middle of the drama: will discover that Diego is being unfaithful to the ‘Noni’ and could face Claudia Llanos. At least that slips in the advance of chapter 176.

Peter would look for evidence to expose Diego Montalbán to Francesca. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Peter will discover Diego Montalbán’s infidelity!

As we know, Claudia Plains He has returned to “AFHS”, but has introduced himself to Diego Montalbán as ‘Victoria’. Everything indicates that she has an elaborate plan to get revenge on Francesca, which includes having an affair with the chef. In this context, the advance of the episode of this Tuesday the 14th shows Francesca’s husband talking with his lover on the phone, while Peter watches him from afar.

“I was just thinking of you, Victoria”, is heard saying Diego before getting in his truck and going to meet Claudia Plains. Immediately afterwards, Peter takes a taxi and follows Montalbán. “It’s about time someone put it in evidence,” he says, until the moment he arrives at the meeting point and puts on his astonished face.

Surprises are coming in “Al fondo hay sitio”

The aforementioned scene is not the only one that has anticipated surprises for the new chapter of “At the bottom there is room.” In the trailer for the episode, we see that Kimberly will reveal that she is pregnant and, unsurprisingly, will tell Jimmy that he is the father right in front of Alessia. The son of ‘Charito’ believes him, but denies that it is his.

If you want to find out what will happen in chapter 176 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, you must connect to the América TV signal starting at 8:40 p.m. Meanwhile, you can watch the program ONLINE and totally FREE using the official América TVGO website .