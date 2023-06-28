There is no doubt that “Al fondo hay sitio” surprises its fans every day. On this occasion, social networks exploded after it was revealed that peter mckaybutler of Francesca Maldiniwas alive and that he was kept kidnapped by Claudia Plainsbetter known as the ‘Shark Look’.

But the height of their excitement came when Peter managed to escape the clutches of the series’ evil, so they did not hesitate to compare Adolfo Chuiman’s character with another fictional character.

Who was Peter compared to after his escape in “There’s Room at the Bottom”?

After knocking out the person who was watching him on Claudia’s orders, Peter, still disoriented, managed to get out of the house where he was being held captive. And, because he spent in the dark for a long time, the light of day affected his sight hard. That is why he put on a hood that he found while he was running away, which led fans of the series to compare him to Darth SidiousDark Lord of the Sith and absolute ruler of the Galactic Empire, appearing in the original trilogy of “starwars”.

The return of Claudia Llanos will complicate things in the life of Francesca Maldini’s family. Photo: America TV

What will be Peter’s whereabouts after his escape?

In the preview of the next episode of “At the bottom there is room”it was possible to see that a policeman contacted Francesca Maldini by telephone, telling her that an old man was in her office saying her name and, to the surprise of Diego Montalbán’s wife, the officer told her that he was also repeating the word ‘Madam’, so the ‘Noni’ was stupefied.

Without a doubt, a lot of movement is coming in the life of Francesca, who will realize that Peter never went to see his daughter as they led him to believe, but was actually kidnapped by the woman who swore revenge against him.

