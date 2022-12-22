The resistance reached “At the bottom there is room”! With Koky calling Joel to warn him that Diego Montalbán is behind his arrest, Charito’s son believes him and asks Tito and Pepe to help him. Distrustful, they accept, but they tell him to be careful with his mother’s still husband.

At the end of the “AFHS” chapter, we see that Joel has no better idea than to execute the plan “La casa de Noel”, in order to expose the chef to his mother, Francesca and the rest of the inhabitants of Las Lomas. This is how Peter, Kimberly, Pepe, Tito and more come together to give life to La Resistencia, a group similar to what “La casa de papel” presented at the time, the hit Netflix series.