The last episode of “There is room at the bottom” brought unexpected encounters for fans. While she was in the car with Hiro, a little girl approached her to offer Francesca candy, but Francesca had no coins, so looking into her eyes, she apologized and let her go. However, after seeing her face, she was surprised, since she was the girl in the photo that Diego showed her. Therefore, he decided to go down and run after her, despite the screams of her butler.

“Stop, you little delinquent,” he yelled at the girl, who wouldn’t stop running in fear, since she’s not guilty of anything. Diego Montalban He asked Pierre for a photo to fool everyone so he could get the money for the operation on Victoria, his ex-lover. The truth is that Paquita Yunque was the chef’s creation and now the girl is in trouble because of her responsibility.

As is recalled, in a meeting, Diego made everyone believe that the little girl and her family are a gang of scammers who deceived him with false plane tickets and hospital visits. But the truth is Claudia Plains he lied to her to get back at Francesca and he got it. Apparently, nothing is missing for ‘Noni’ to discover the whole truth and finally leave Alessia and Cristóbal’s father.

