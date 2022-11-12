Apparently, July has already accepted that she is in love. In the new chapter of “In the background there is room”, the young woman was ready to receive an award at her institute for her academic excellence. Being a special event, she decided to invite the Gonzáles, but due to various inconveniences they could not come. The one who did it was Cristóbal Montálbán.

After the meeting, the young woman remembered at home what happened at the academy: sad, seeing that none of her acquaintances accompanied her, she turned around and discovered that Cristóbal was present. In tears, she relived how the young man yelled “Bravo!” as she received the award from her. In this regard, the fans speculated that July and ‘Cris’ are getting closer to forming a couple, after seeing how Montalbán and her are already more friends.