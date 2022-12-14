“Al fondo hay sitio” continues with its occurrences and continues to give fans something to talk about. In the last chapter we saw how the Gonzales beat the Maldini-Montalbán in the talent competition. Now that they’ve swapped houses over the weekend, the tables are turned.

This is how several characters have to adjust to their new life. Francesca is forced to wash her clothes by hand, while Diego Montalbán ends up becoming Tito, as he enjoys his beers and makes gestures without shame or embarrassment.