ohMike Miller will go to jail in “Al fondo hay sitio”! The businessman was discovered after having stolen a million dollars from the bank accounts of the company Francesca Maldini. Of course, this was to pay the ransom for Macarena Montalbán, but the famous ‘Gringo behind schedule’ did not expect that the security cameras would give him away, much less that Bruno Picasso I would be the first to report it along with the doctor ronald cross. However, that was not the worst thing that happened.

Claudia Llanos arranged for the national press to arrive at the building where he was located so that they could see him leaving the place framed and with his head bowed. In such a way, now Mike’s reputation is in tatters and the ‘Shark Gaze’ got away with it again.

