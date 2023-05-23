Moments of relief in “Al fondo hay sitio”! After the kidnapping of Macarena orchestrated by Claudia Plains, in the América TV series, Joel and ‘Mike’ did the impossible to get a million dollars, a sum that the ‘Shark Look’ asked for to free the artist Montalbán. After receiving their location, they both went to a desert area where the woman of their dreams was in the trunk of an abandoned car.

After the emotional rescue, “Maca” received the false news that her friend Beatriz did not manage to survive the attack. However, it was not all bad news, as the famous ‘backward gringo’ befriended his enemy and restored to him the title of ‘The legend’ and his popular phrases. Now, it only remains to know who is the person who was locked in the same place as the ‘Blonde’. Is it about Peter?

#quotAFHSquot #Macarena #rescued #Joel #Mike #save #death #emotional #scene