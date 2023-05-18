Macarena was kidnapped in “Al fondo hay sitio” and it was all about an elaborate play by Claudia. In chapter 221 of the América TV series, the artist Montalbán got fed up with the bad moment she is going through in her professional and love life, and decided to go on a trip with none other than Beatriz, her new best friend who is actually the ‘ Shark look’ in disguise. Thus, the villain did not miss the opportunity to arrange a kidnapping and capture the ‘Blonde’.

Of course, the whole time Llanos pretended that she was also being kidnapped. However, when they were both transferred to a distant place – which seems to be the same one where Peter was locked up – everything became clear. But that was not all, because in the preview of the next episode it is possible to see that Claudia will extort Mike to pay her 1 million dollars in exchange for the life of his girlfriend. Will he be able to deliver the money on time or will ‘Maca’ die?

