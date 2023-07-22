‘At the bottom there is room’chapter 268 of season 10, is broadcast on the signal of America TV. After taking Diego out of the restaurant, Francesca has decided that Alessia and Laia take control of the business. He called them to a meeting in his office and proposed that challenge: he gave them both a week to propose the project and ideas. This is because the restaurant of the Maldini matriarch will be undergoing renovations.

Francesca also warned them that if they couldn’t work together, she would close the restaurant. Both responded that they could take the reins. ‘La Noni’ stated, then, that it will be based on the results they achieve: if they are not good, Francesca’s will cancel. Will they manage to revive the restaurant?

YOU CAN SEE: ‘AFHS’: Francesca explodes against the Gonzales and blames them for falling for the tricks of Diego Montalbán

Francesca appoints Alessia and Laia as heads of Francesca’s. Photo: The Republic

Laia faces Alessia with a knife in her hand in ‘AFHS’

It seems that the pair will not start on the right foot, since something unexpected happened in their first meeting. Even Cristóbal told Yuly and Hiro: “Don’t leave them alone, please.” In the trailer for chapter 268, you can see how Alessia and Laia they enter into a harsh conversation and the Spanish woman points the knife in her hand at Jimmy’s girlfriend. As they were already aware of what had happened, Yuly enters the scene and, with a frying pan in hand, tells Laia: “Drop that knife”. Will a tragic end occur inside the Maldini house?

‘There is room in the background’: Laia points a knife at Alessia

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is a place at the bottom’ 10, chapter 268 on América TV: at what time and where can you see the series for FREE?

Why did Francesca place Alessia and Laia as heads of Francesca’s?

During the last chapters, we know that Francesca came to find out the harsh truth about Diego Montalbán’s ex-partner. The popular ‘Ratatouille’ was unfaithful to him with Claudia Llanos, the greatest enemy of the Maldini family. After being devastated by what happened, she empowered herself and began to win her business back. She first did it with the construction company and, later, with the restaurant: she threw Diego out with the help of ‘Pacho’, her bodyguard.

#AFHS #Laia #confronts #Alessia #knife #July #radical #decision #tragic