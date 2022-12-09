The new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” will be full of parties and alcohol. This is how the preview of the episode lets him see, in which we see Diego Montalbán opening one of their most expensive wines with Francesca Maldini. Apparently, after having a couple of drinks, the effect of the exotic drink will make them lose control in public.

Likewise, those who will witness this embarrassing moment will be the Gonzales. Charito’s family will receive a visit from ‘Chef norisón’ and ‘la Noni’, who, clearly, will appear drunk before their neighbors. And, as if that were not enough, ‘la Noni’ will also do a funny chicken dance. What else will happen in this fun episode?