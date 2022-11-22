With Diego Montalbán looking to imitate Charito’s chaufa recipe, he uses Cristóbal to his advantage to get the secrets behind Joel’s mom’s cooking.

“I need to know what ingredients you use, what amounts you apply and more details. I am the best cook in the country, but for some reason, his chaufa is better than mine and that is not possible. That’s why I have to know his recipe, ”the chef tells his son.

“Dad, are you telling me to steal Charo’s recipe?”the young man tells him. His father answers: “Not exactly, but that could save you 60,000 euros”in clear allusion to the money he owes for paying for his studies in Spain, which he did not do.

With this idea in mind, Cristóbal goes to the Gonzales house to talk with July. With the young woman leaving Montalbán alone in the living room, he begins to look for Charo’s recipe in the kitchen, but is suddenly intercepted by Tito and Pepe, who rebuke him for being in his house.

After July comes to his aid, they both talk about Charito’s recipe book. “I thank you for everything you are doing for me. You really are the best”says the chef’s son.

The preview of “Al fondo hay sitio”, chapter 107 shows that July and Cristóbal are about to kiss. Will this be the start of a new couple in Las Lomas?