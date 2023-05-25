Joel doesn’t want to go to jail in “There’s Room at the Bottom”! In chapter 226 of the América TV series, the popular ‘Fish Face’ could no longer cope with his conscience and enlisted all his things to escape the PNP. Thus, after a brief advice from Jimmy, the most witty of the Gonzales escaped dressed as a woman and with a blonde wig. However, upon seeing this, Charo believed that her youngest son had brought Alessia Montalbán into her room and called her attention for doing improper things in the house.

While all this is happening, Gaspar and Mike were still in jail after the incident of the robbery of Francesca Maldini, whose bank accounts suffered the theft of $1 million. Thanks to the actions of Dr. Cross, everything was finally clarified and both were released after making it clear that everything was to pay the ransom for Macarena, who had been robbed by Claudia Llanos.

