Will the love between Joel and Macarena triumph in “At the bottom there is room”? In chapter 160 of the América TV series, after the strong discussion that Miss Montalbán had with Mike due to Alessia’s unexpected dismissal, it will be Félix who tells the ‘Child Fish’ that the heart of his ‘crush’ is available again. Thus, the new enterprising mechanic from Nuevas Lomas will go looking for her at her art gallery to try to win her back. What will we see in the next episode?

A backward triangle: Joel, Macarena and Mike

Joel and Macarena have a strange relationship. They have gone from being friends to being almost in love more than once, but the traumas of the ‘Fish Boy’ and the insecurities of the ‘Blonde’ never managed to make said romantic interest flourish.

With the arrival of Mike, everything got worse, because Jimmy’s older brother was retarded again, just as it happened with Fernanda years ago. The ‘backward Gringo’ even managed to win back Francesca’s affection and earned the position of manager of Diego Montalbán’s restaurant.

Now, in the next chapter of “There’s Room at the Bottom”, after a heated argument between Mike and Macarena over Alessia’s dismissal after a misunderstanding, Joel will go to look for her at the gallery to try to win her back. But will he pull it off or will he just make this strange love triangle more complicated?

When does “Al fondo hay sitio 10” premiere, chapter 160?

Chapter 160 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 will be released next Monday, February 20 and will follow a new problem between the Maldini-Montalbán and the Gonzales. The police will arrive at Charito’s house to try to find Alessia after an alleged kidnapping complaint.

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on América TV. Photo: GLR

Also, Joel will go dressed as a mechanic to Macarena’s art gallery, where he will try to win her love once more to finally leave Mike behind.