“Al fondo hay sitio” does not stop putting its characters in a situation of great tension. A recent scene of this type has Joel and Macarena as protagonists. What happened? Well, Charito’s son and his neighbor were about to launch a musical collaboration on a rather romantic theme. However, this situation was leading them to a potential love relationship.

What viewers of “AFHS” didn’t expect was that ‘El niño con cara de pez’ would lie to Diego Montalbán’s sister by telling her that he can’t sing and that the demo they made in the studio went wrong. This was a lie from him to prevent a romance from being born between them. Of course, she was devastated because she hoped to dedicate herself to that business. VIDEO: America TV.