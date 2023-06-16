In “Al fondo hay sitio”, one of the news that has affected Jimmy is that his girlfriend is going to study in Spain. A question that arose was if they had had “chiquitingo”, as Joel would say. But it was learned that they have not yet done so and Alessia is going to San Sebastián for three years. For this reason, she asked her relatives for advice on how to “celebrate” her farewell, but there she found out that they would not be able to do it because she was traveling the same day.

What were the Gonzales’ ideas?

Since they thought that Jimmy was not going to wait three years to “consume his love with Alessia”, they began to create funny situations with everyone’s help. One of the most striking for the fans was when Pepe and Tito deflated the tire of Diego Montalbán’s vehicle. Later, a taxi drove by Joel Gonzales dressed as a foreign citizen passed by and picked up Alessia.

Instead of taking her to the airport, he drives to the beach where he ends up revealing his identity to her. Then, she tells him that they have five minutes to do what they need to, so she covers the Volkswagen with a blanket so no one can see. At the end, she notes that only two minutes have passed, and then the enamored couple walks out, noting that they’re done.

This generated laughter from the audience due to Jimmy’s duration in the “”chiquitingo”, some even ironized: “Not that it was ‘fast and furious'”. Given this, the followers began to anticipate the theme of the script: they pointed out that, if they did, Alessia would end up pregnant. However, these are only speculations on the part of the fans. On the other hand, they pointed out that Jimmy reacted to the height of the situation regarding the separation.

What is Diego Montalbán’s true intention in sending his daughter to Spain?

Diego pointed out that he accepted his heiress’s relationship with Jimmy Gonzales. However, he plans to send Alessia away to forget about him. He hasn’t said it publicly because that was the reason he got back with Francesca, but internally he doesn’t want them to stay together.