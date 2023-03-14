Chapter 175 of “At the bottom there is room” left many surprises in relation to the engagement of Eva and Don Gilberto, the identity of “Dimon” and the appearance of Dalila in Joel’s workshop. Now, the América TV series has published a preview of chapter 176 that shows how Kimberly confesses that she will be a mother in front of Alessia and Jimmy. “I’m pregnant and your lover is the father,” she says, looking at Diego Montalbán’s daughter.

After going to the restaurant where Jaimito works as a waiter and ordering several plates of food, Dalila’s daughter, in front of the couple, took out a white envelope as proof that she is pregnant. Before this, Charo’s son claimed that this was impossible. For this reason, his ex took out the documents.

Upon witnessing this scene, Cristóbal’s sister was shocked. Her face changed completely, because, just a few hours ago, she had bought some tickets to travel with her lover, after the frustrated trip to Trujillo.

Why couldn’t Jimmy be a father?

In chapter 173 of “There is room at the bottom”, Jimmy Gonzales confessed to his older brother that he was a virgin and that for that reason he didn’t want to be alone with Alessia. Now, after Kimberly’s revelation, everyone wonders if the confession she made was real or if she lied to Joel and his own crush.

