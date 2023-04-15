Jimmy and Kimberly got married in one of the saddest weddings in “At the bottom there is room” after the false pregnancy announcement shocked the Gonzales family. By the time Dalila’s daughter admitted her lie and the situation was resolved, both young men were still married, at least until Dr. Ronald Cross intervened and agreed to help Charito’s son. Now, the América Televisión series has finally shown what the result is.

Although he initially joked that Jimmy would be married to Kimberly for the rest of his life, it was all a joke. The lawyer then revealed that the separation of both young people became effective. In fact, Father Manuel also brought good news about the matrimonial matter and the character of Jorge Guerra is completely free of commitment. VIDEO: America TV

