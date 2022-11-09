After discovering that Alessia Montalban gave Jimmy a book as a gift, he and Kimberly have a heated argument. After asking her why she accepted the present, the younger Gonzales tells her that it is nothing for her to bother about. “I am sick of this. I’m dying for you and you play with me”, says Delilah’s daughter. He denies it and tells her that if he went back to her it was only because he pressured him. “That’s right, I’m with you just because I felt sorry” . After this, they both break up.

Later, Jimmy talks to Koky and opens up to him. “She’s not Alessia, is she? You like her, admit it”, her mother’s partner tells her. “Yes, when I see her I gasp for breath, my hands shake and more feelings,” she explains. While she accepts how she feels about Montalban, she also comments that she may not feel the same way about him. What she doesn’t know is that while he was arguing with Kimberly she was watching them. In a later scene, Alessia confirms that she likes Jimmy. VIDEO: America TV