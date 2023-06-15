Madness of love in “Al fondo hay sitio”! In the recent episode of the América TV series, Alessia and Jimmy had a fleeting farewell that was not easy to achieve. With Diego’s plan that seeks to separate them by sending his daughter to study in Spain, the young Gonzales’s family came together to achieve a single purpose: that the couple be intimate before being separated for three long years. In such a way, Pepe and Tito distracted Diego so that finally Miss Montalbán left in a taxi driven by Joel in disguise.

Once on the beach, Jimmy appeared and they both went into a tent facing the sea to have sex. The ‘Fish Face’, always witty, took the time with his watch and the youngsters left after just 2 minutes. However, in the end it was all about a simple idea that took place only in the minds of the Gonzales and not in reality.

