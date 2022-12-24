Alessia and Jimmy They confirmed their love in “Al fondo hay sitio”. After Diego Montalbán will yell at his children in the middle of Christmas dinner, the young woman went out to talk to her mother, but she is indifferent and prefers to continue with her things. The only one who pays attention to her is Jimmy, who listens to her. “Every year it is like this, Jimmy. I don’t remember how many Christmases Cris and I spent locked in the room. Our family is a disaster”, says the young cook.

“I don’t know what to tell you, Alessia”, Jimmy comforts her, while her friend breaks down in tears. Finally, the couple kisses amid the bursting of fireworks, while Joel calls his nephew without getting an answer. Will they be a formal couple in season 10 of “In the background there is room” or will the young woman reject her neighbor again?