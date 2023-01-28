The owner of the Hotel Cielo could return to “At the bottom there is room.” In a new preview of the next chapter, Joel seems to be sure of the place Jimmy and Alessia could go.

Jimmy and Alessia are closer than ever in “In the background there is room” 2023. After they made their “clandestine” romance official, everything seems to be going very well between them, so —in the new preview of chapter 144 of “AFHS” 10— the youngest son of ‘Charito’ tells Joel that he wants to do something special with his girlfriend.

In this context, he asks his brother for a recommendation for a “romantic” and “cove” place, and ‘Fish Face’ thinks he knows which is the perfect option. Will ‘Pedrito’, the owner of Hotel Cielo, return to the series? Fans think so. VIDEO: America TV.