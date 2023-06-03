“At the bottom there is room”, the successful production of América TV, is giving fans something to talk about, after the premiere of chapter 233. As we saw, Joel entered Group 7 thanks to ‘Jimmy’, Alessia poisoned the Gonzales for cooking spoiled prawns and Hiro woke up the the more feminist side of July, who has been labeled ‘the revolutionary of Nuevas Lomas’.

“Nobody worrying, while Hiro is at home”, said the Japanese butler and it was enough for ‘Charo’s’ niece to claim him. “Is the house going to fall apart if there are only women?” She questioned and told the women of the house what had happened.

Alessia, Macarena and Francesca ended up outraged that this type of retrograde thinking continues today. What’s more, the Maldini matriarch pointed out that this could be the end of Hiro as her butler.

“We are not the weaker sex. We can achieve everything we set our minds to”, “We cannot allow this to continue happening” and “He has just signed his resignation letter” said the women of the house. It only remains to wait for the next chapter to find out how this revolution will end.

July is the revolutionary of “AFHS”

As we saw in “Al fondo hay sitio”, July had initiated and led a strike by employees of Nuevas Lomas for their labor rights. Now, she aroused the outrage of all women against machismo and there are no signs that her new campaign is nearing completion.

To find out, the followers of the program will not miss the release of chapter 234, which will arrive on América TV this Monday, June 5.