“At the bottom there is room” 2022 It came to an end with heart-stopping scenes. Peru was paralyzed by all the revelations left by chapter 130 of the América Televisión series, such as the serious illness of Don Gilberto, the violent reaction that Diego Montalbán had in the middle of Christmas and more. However, what surely made thousands gasp was the return of actress Úrsula Boza as the “Shark Look”, who was supposed to be dead after Francesca Maldini shot her a few seasons ago.

The villain was one of the greatest enemies that “Noni” had to face in the first installments of the program, but she was able to get rid of her after an explosive encounter that ended with the death of the antagonist. But what is her real name?

“AFHS”: what is her name, Claudia Llanos or Zapata?

Ursula Boza came at the beginning of “AFHS”. Although her salary was “very little”, as revealed by the artist herself, her character became increasingly relevant and she became the main antagonist of the production. Fans recognized the villain and her actress as the ‘Shark look’.

Nonetheless, viewers first met her as Claudia Zapatabut this was just an alias. Her real name was Claudia Llanos. . Why did they use another nickname? to mislead Francesca Maldinion whom she wanted revenge at all costs after he blamed her for ruining her life and that of her family.

Let’s remember that Claudia’s father, Fernando Llanos, was a partner of the ‘Madame’ in some business that did not turn out well. However, the lady decided not to take responsibility for that failure and she withdrew from her, not caring that the man had two children to support.

Eventually, he died of cirrhosis and Claudia never forgave ‘Noni’ for the misfortunes of her family. This is how she entered the Las Casas Construction Company and began to spin the webs of her revenge plan.

Úrsula Boza won the affection of the public with her role as Claudia Llanos. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture/América Televisión

The ‘Shark look’ returned to “At the bottom there is room”

One of the scenes that confused and froze fans of “At the bottom there is room” It was the one that marked the unexpected return of the ‘Shark Look’ to the show. Diego Montalbán was messaging with a supposed admirer of hers, whom he met in a restaurant to meet her.

That is how we discovered that the chef’s follower was actually Claudia Llanos. For now, it remains to be confirmed if she is really said character -since she was supposedly dead- and what her plans would be this time.