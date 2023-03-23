Jimmy and Kimberly got married in “At the bottom there is room” and the person in charge of officiating the wedding was Father Manuel, who throughout the América TV series has been in charge of directing the most tragic weddings of “AFHS”. However, with the events of episode 181 of season 10, it is possible that his ‘salting bowl’ has finally come to an end. Is his curse really over? To answer that question, in this note we review all the marriages that the priest of Nuevas Lomas ‘salted’.

Is Father Manuel’s curse over?

The specific answer is no. Despite the fact that Father Manuel managed to marry Jimmy and Kimberly, it is a marriage based on a lie and that for obvious reasons makes young Gonzales unhappy, who now will not be able to be with Alessia, the love of his life. And as if this were not enough, Eva did not manage to marry Gilberto either, since he fell asleep after having a special drink.

“Where’s the boyfriend?”the father asked when he realized that Don Gil was not present. In fact, the old man almost died and went to heaven with Doña Nelly, who appeared to him in a vision minutes before the official ceremony. And as if that were not enough, Teresa also discovered Eva’s bad intentions, so everything has ended up being a tragedy again.

The other tragic weddings that Father Manuel ruined in “AFHS”

He was there, officiated at them, prepared them, and as much as he wanted to give them his blessing, he ended up creating a long curse. That’s right, in all the weddings that you will see below, Father Manuel was always present. Didn’t you believe in his ‘salt bowl’? These scenes will make you change your mind.

