‘Charito’ resigned from Diego Montalbán’s restaurant and decided to start his own business: selling chaufa in Las Lomas. However, the recent chapter of “In the background there is room” has shown the consequences of putting a venture in a residential area, in addition to exposing the chef’s revenge.

Thus, the Police knocked on the door of the Gonzales family and threatened ‘Charito’ with a fine. However, Koky found a solution: he convinced the agents that all the tickets they had were only to organize their ‘relatives’, since the chaufa was supposedly for a ‘family’ meal. VIDEO: America TV