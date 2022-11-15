In recent episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”, we saw that Charito and Don Gil discovered Koky’s gun hidden in a pot. The subject told them not to worry because the gun was a collector’s item and, in fact, they could make a lot of money if they sold it to the right person. The potential buyer, as expected, could be achieved by Macarena.

Thus, in a scene in the style of “The price of history”, Koky leads a quote for what he believed would be a valuable accessory and for which he wanted to obtain US$ 10,000. However, the harsh reality is that it was a toy that, from the perspective of Arti (the specialist and friend of ‘Maca’), was only worth S/ 50. With this in mind, the young woman offered to pay S/ 20 and they closed the deal. VIDEO: America TV