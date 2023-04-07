delilah and kimberley they turned on “At the bottom there is room” with the premiere of their shooting in the style of “TQG”, by Shakira and Karol G. As is recalled, the women were preparing their revenge against Joel and Jimmy, and they had no better idea than to lean on their acquaintances in the world of music to respond to their ex-lovers, in the same style as Colombian singers. After some initial advances, the América Televisión series has just shown how the video of this unexpected collaboration turned out.

delilahwith a red wig very similar to the one ‘bichota‘, and kimberleywith a golden dress referring to Shakira, they did not save anything to expose their former pasts. Of course the brothers gonzales They will not stay calm and they contacted Dr. Ronald Cross for legal advice.

