Joaquin de Orbegoso He is going through a very good professional moment after the return of his character ‘Gringo’ Mike in the popular series “Al fondo hay sitio”. This made the plot more interesting for his fans, because recently, Erick Elera, who plays Joel, released the song “Vamo a Rematai (Gringo atrasador 2)”, which automatically went viral on social networks. Because of this, Joaquín was invited to the program “Send whoever is in charge” and made surprising revelations.

How old is Joaquín de Orbegoso?

the peruvian actor He surprised “Carlota” by revealing that he was 43 years old. The television host asked him again if what she was hearing was true and filled him with flattery by stating that he did not pretend to be that age. “43? Hey, daddy, you’re well preserved, ah, formaldehyde is the pod, ”Carlos Vílchez joked.

It should be noted that Joaquin was born on June 24, 1979, in the city of Lima. He studied Psychology at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP), but art took him down other paths and he ended up succeeding on the small screen.

Without a doubt, Joaquín de Orbegoso is an artist who never ceases to amaze. In the year of the pandemic, users were stunned to learn that Katia Condos it was his sister. This is how the actress made it known through her social networks.

“Proud of my brother Joaquín de Orbegoso. I loved the play ‘Una noche con Grotowski’, of which he is the producer, and all the music you will hear is made by him. Yupi! Happy for you!” The publication generated the interest of many users, who did not hesitate to ask the television host if they were really related. Given this, Federico Salazar’s wife replied: “Brothers in real life, from the same mother,” said Federico Salazar’s current partner.