One of the funniest couples in “Al fondo hay sitio” is the one made up of Diego Montalbán and Francesca Maldini. The friend of the father of his grandchildren, Fernanda and Nicolás, Miguel Ignacio de las Casas, became her husband and they moved into the mansion in Las Nuevas Lomas. The Montalbán Maldini family was formed there, made up of Alessia, Cristóbal, the chef and ‘Noni’. Since the ninth season of the Peruvian series, both have been together, despite the fact that Macarena’s brother was unfaithful to him with Claudia Llanos, who became Victoria to cheat on him.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Will Macarena save Peter? Scene prepares the great return of the butler

How old is Francesca Maldini from “AFHS” 2023?

Francesca Maldini is a character played by Yvonne Frayssinet. Currently, she is 73 years old. Every February 2, the actress celebrates another year of life.

Yvonne Frayssinet, Francesca from “AFHS”, asked Peter not to leave the series: “Don’t do this to me”

How old is Diego Montalbán from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Peruvian actor and theater director Giovanni Cuccia gives life to Diego Montalbán in the América TV series. Currently he is 51, but he is close to his birthday. His name day is June 18. That is she is younger than her castmate by 22 years.

YOU CAN SEE: Did Tito die in “AFHS”? ‘Noni’ reveals something horrible to him and he is ‘knocked out’: what did they tell him?

What happened to Isabella Picasso, Francesca’s daughter?

Isabella Picasso Maldini died at the hands of Carmen, the mother of Claudia Llanos, in the final chapter of the eighth season of the soap opera. The mother of the ‘Shark Look’ shot him as a form of revenge, because she thought that her daughter was dead.

“AFHS” Chapter 224 Preview 2023

#quotAFHSquot #Francesca #Diego #Montalbán #real #life