season 9 of “At the bottom there is room” came to an end and the fans saw that the Gonzáles and the Montalbán-Maldini they quarreled, made up, and confessed their true feelings. With several characters taking the leading role, the one who caught the attention of the fans of “AFHS 2022”, but also his concern, was Don Gilberto, a role played by Gustavo Bueno.

In the return of the América TV series, Don ‘Gil’ was one of the central axes of the plot. With the release of a spot, where he apparently has memory problems, doubts about his state of health grew. As his fate becomes clearer in season 10, let’s go over some character facts.

The ages of Gilberto Collazos and Nelly Camacho

Although the matriarch of the Gonzáles is no longer in “Al fondo hay sitio”, she has had mentions after her departure from the series. Married to Gilberto Collazos Chipana, Doña Nelly started fiction at the age of 61 and left it at 66 . It measures 1.52 meters, according to a report from the National Institute of Health.

Don Gilberto and Doña Nelly from “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV}

For his part, Gilberto Collazos Chipana was crowned the star of season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio”. His participation closed with a Christmas speech that fascinated more than one. Don Gilberto started the series at the age of 69 and is currently 81 .

Will “Al fondo hay sitio” have a season 10?

The remembered ‘Shark look’ returned to turn the ‘Maldini’ upside down. His appearance in the final of “Al fondo hay sitio” caused a stir in the networks. Photo: Capture/America TV/Broadcast

Although América TV has not provided information about season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the series is expected to return as soon as possible, since the actors have mentioned that they “went on vacation for a short time”. On the other hand, the plot is unfinished and the presence of Claudia Plains It will cause chaos in Las Lomas.