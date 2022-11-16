“Al fondo hay sitio” has passed the 100 episodes of its season 9 and fans of the television series have already grown fond of Jorge Guerra in the role of Jimmy. However, many still remember Aaron Picassothe actor who gave life jaimito in the first seasons of the América TV program. Although he auditioned to reprise the role of him, he was not called back.

Piccaso, now away from TV, is mainly dedicated to creating content for social networks. In one of his collaborations, He was interviewed by the YouTube channel “No Budget”, in which he revealed one of the great mysteries of “AFHS”: his salary .

The new ‘Jaimito’ from “Al fondo hay sitio” is interpreted by Jorge Guerra. Aarón Picasso was the one who brought the original to life. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How much did Aaron Picasso earn for being Jaimito in “AFHS”?

The Peruvian tiktoker Actriz de barrio recently showed how much actors earn in local productions. However, in Picasso’s time as Jaimito, salaries were different from today’s.

“I earned 1,500 soles in the first season” the 23-year-old artist commented on his pay in the popular series, which, if we think about it, would be equivalent to an average of three minimum wages at that time, a not inconsiderable amount of money.

And what was he spending it on? Aaron revealed that he used to spend his money on somewhat trivial things, although he acknowledged that he had set aside a certain amount for tomorrow. “And more if I was a chibolo… what he bought me was candy, I bought a Play (Station), clothes and also (saved) for the future ” he expressed.

In fact, he encouraged his followers and the general public to be careful with what they receive and what they keep: “Save, mate, because that will help you in the future,” he advised.