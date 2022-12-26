After the thrilling finale of the ninth season of “At the bottom there is room”, the audience was surprised to see that Claudia Zapata (Úrsula Boza) was back in the América TV series. However, after her apparent resurrection, some fans have not hesitated to review her famous death scene, the same one in which Francesca Maldini shoots her and the “Shark Look” falls to the ground. What important detail did the followers of “AFHS” discover after seven years?

The death of Claudia Zapata

The dramatic moment occurs in the last chapter of the seventh season. ‘Noni’ surprises Claudia by taking a revolver out of her purse and shoots her twice in the chest.

Lying on the ground, the villain reveals a secret to Francesca (Grace’s) just before she dies. But there is a peculiar detail that has left fans uneasy: why doesn’t Claudia bleed?

Claudia’s last play

According to a fan theory, the gunshot wounds the antagonist receives do not show a clear sign of bleeding, so she could have been wearing a bulletproof vest.

Claudia Llanos was not dead. This was confirmed by the final chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Capture/America TV

Of course, in the images you can see some dark spots that could indicate that the shots went through his chest.

However, since the “Shark Look” was almost always dressed in black (a detail that is repeated in the ninth season with “The Woman in Black”), fans do not rule out the theory that she used some protector.

Fan theory of “Al fondo hay sitio” about Claudia Zapata, aka the ‘Shark’s Look’. Photo: capture from Youtube / Alfondohaysitio

Is it possible that Claudia Zapata has survived and planned a new attack for years or is it a twin sister we never met?

The answers will come in season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, which will premiere in 2023.