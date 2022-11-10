In order to pay off the debt he owes to his father, Cristóbal Montalbán decided to work as a promoter. As a representative of a pacifier brand, he has to distribute his products outside Don Gilberto’s warehouse. “Who is the unhappy person who has been convinced to be like this on the street?” Said the chef while he scoffed in the distance. Seeing that he is his son, he does not hesitate to go claim him.

“What are you doing? Take that off. Aren’t you ashamed?” Diego yelled. “No dad, I can’t go. I have pacifiers to deliver. Do you think I like being dressed like this? I will not leave because I still have a debt with you and things to deliver, “replied the young man. Tired, the cook struggles with his son, but is stopped by Francesca. After the couple leaves, the people applaud Cristóbal for defending his work. VIDEO: America TV