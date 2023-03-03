Grace and Kevin weren’t the first. The characters of “At the bottom there is room“they became a couple years after Lucía and Johnny were together in “La pre”, a novel by latin.

Hundreds of Peruvians remember the couple from “At the bottom there is room” made up of Grace and Kevin, known as ‘Fat Chicken’. The boys were in love from the beginning of the América TV series. Despite the fact that Grace Gonzales left Ayacucho to go live in Lima with her entire family, Kevin did not hesitate to go look for her in the capital when he left Huamanga. However, characters played by Mayra Couto and Junior Silva were a couple before “AFHS”.

In 2008, the novel “The pre” in latin, which had as members of its cast Deyvis Orozco, Stephanie Jacobs, Andrés Wiese, Marisol Aguirre, Ebelin Ortiz, among other prominent actors. In the production of that channel, Mayra and Junior gave life to Lucía and Johnny. Lucia was a schoolgirl, while Johnny was a young man a few years older.

Lucia and Johnny in “La pre”

In a scene from chapter 26 of “La pre”, the young couple is seen. Johnny is declared to Lucy when he sees her leave her house heading to school. First, she gives him a bouquet of hers for having forgiven him, which excites the student and she manages to surprise her because, as she says, she had never been given flowers before. After this, she tells him that she has not officially asked him if she can be hers in love with her and that yesterday she only gave him a kiss.

With his nerves, the young man kneels and asks the question. The girl’s response is immediate. After they say yes, they both seal their love with kisses and the boy doesn’t stop making jokes about what just happened.

What is “The Pre” about?

The soap opera tells the story of a high school student who has known the need since he was little. For this reason, after seeing his father struggle to get ahead as a singer, Deyvis he sets out to achieve fame through singing, in a world where art is considered a leisure activity.

“The pre”: cast