Things got erotic in “At the bottom there is room”! In episode 173 of the América TV series, Jimmy and Alessia had their first sexual encounter in an intense scene in which the couple got carried away when no one was home. Taking advantage of the fact that the Gonzales were out, the Miss Montalbán sneaked into her boyfriend’s room, where he decided to give free rein to his deepest desires and have his first ‘chiquitingo’ with him. However, it was not so easy, since the young man confessed that he had never had relationships before. What happened and how did you fix the problem?

Jimmy’s first ‘chiquitingo’

In it Chapter 173 of “There is room in the background”Jimmy revealed to Joel that he never had a ‘little boy’ before, which is why he was refusing to go on a trip alone with Alessia, since he knew that it would end in a situation that would make him nervous.

In such a way, when the boy was home alone and tidying up her clothes (besides being without a polo shirt), Alessia didn’t miss the opportunity and slipped into her room. But, after a couple of caresses, Jimmy got nervous and had no choice but to confess that she was a virgin.

Of course, this surprised Miss Montalbán, who thought that the young man had had some experience with his ex-girlfriend Kimberly. Thus, for a moving moment, Alessia guided him in a delicate way and in a matter of seconds she lost her fear.

What will happen between Jimmy and Alessia in “AFHS”?

Jimmy and Alessia they still keep their secret relationship against Diego Montalban. Only the Gonzales, in addition to Cristóbal and Macarena, know that the two are together.

Jimmy revealed that he was a virgin and Alessia guided him through their first sexual relationship. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

After their first intimate encounter, it only remains to be seen if the plot of the series will lead them to any conflict, such as an unwanted pregnancy, as happened with Grace and Nicolás in past seasons.