Richard Jr. He became daring in “There is room at the bottom” and unleashed the fury of Francesca Maldini, who could not stand the tremendous comment from Teresa’s son and ended up throwing him out of his house. In his innocence, the little boy did not measure himself with his imagination and threw such disrespectful words that they even embarrassed his mother. What did the child say to ‘Noni’ to make her so angry?

Richard Jr. pissed off Francesca on “AFHS”

Teresa and Richard Jr. went to Francesca’s house to discuss a family matter, when suddenly the little boy approached the Maldini matriarch to ask her a question that had been on his mind for days: “Is it true that Don José de San Martin proclaimed independence at 10:20 in the morning?”

“Well, that’s what the books say,” replied ‘Fran’. The little one replied: “I know, but I wanted to have information about someone who was there because I estimate that the ‘Noni’ is over 200 years old“.

At those words, Francesca had no choice but to throw them out of the house. However, she later reflected on her actions and realized that she had only dealt with the innocence of a child. “Living with these people is already ‘Gonzaleando’ too much,” justified the eldest of the Maldinis.

Where to see all the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

You can see all the chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” legally with a subscription to the América TVGO service. On this streaming platform you can enjoy all the seasons of the series from start to finish.

Diego and Francesca are one of the most popular couples in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

