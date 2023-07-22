In the last chapters of ‘At the back there is room’ 10the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas were concerned about Francesca Maldini after learning that Diego Montalbán was unfaithful to him with Claudia Llanos. For this reason, the Gonzales family organized a yunza to try to cheer up, much like his, the ‘Noni’ and, thus, show your support in the face of the difficult moment he is going through. Despite the fact that everything seemed to be going well and that ‘Fran’ seemed to be having fun, she suddenly exploded with fury and kicked them out of her house, for which, frightened, her lifelong neighbors ran away. What happened?

Why did Francesca kick the Gonzales out of her house?

During the celebration of the yunza that the Gonzales organized to cheer Francesca up, she had a moment in which she remembered everything Diego Montalbán did to her and exploded shouting “ENOUGH!”, before throwing them out of her house. More than one was disconcerted by the sudden reaction of the ‘Noni’, since they believed that she was having a fun time; however, later they would learn the reason why the Maldini matriarch was furious.

“Because of him I lost my mind and softened, and looking for affection I fell into the clutches of that unfortunate, damned Diego Montalbán, but it will not happen to me again! Long, scourges! I am Francesca Maldini, no one makes fun of me!” Francesca shouted loudly towards the Gonzales.

This was the reaction of the Gonzales in ‘AFHS’

The Gonzales family quickly ran home after being thrown out of the Maldini mansion. Everyone, frightened, began to realize that their plan was not a good idea and that ‘Noni’ has returned to being the cruel Francesca they knew and prevented them on more than one occasion from being happy or from forming ties between both families. Phrases like “The ‘Noni’ has returned to being the one she was before, the one who didn’t want me at home” (Joel), “The one who separated me from Isabella when we were kids” (‘Pepe’), “The one who always fought with my Nellycita” (Don Gilberto), were some of what the Gonzales said.

