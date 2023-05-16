Almost all the members of the Montalbán Maldini family know that Alessia and Jimmy are back, except Diego Montalbán. During chapter 219 of “There is room at the bottom”, the couple was about to be discovered by the chef of Francesca’s, but they were saved thanks to ‘Noni’, who distracted her husband from her.

While on the balcony, Francesca told her husband, who was on the first floor, that she had forgotten to kiss him, in order to prevent him from turning around and seeing his daughter with Charo’s son. After this gesture, the boys thanked her, since she was able to hide in time.

#quotAFHSquot #Francesca #distracted #Diego #prevented #Alessias #kiss #Jimmy