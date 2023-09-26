In ‘At the bottom there is room’, many couples were formed between the characters of the popular América TV series; However, none were as beloved by fans as ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, whom they considered to have a solid relationship. However, in the last chapters of ‘AFHS’, we saw how, little by little, social differences surpassed the love of young people and they separated definitively.

Given this, fans of ‘There is room at the bottom’ They reacted and supported the decision of the youngest Gonzales, since Alessia did not trust him when he told him that he had not hit Remo, who unfairly blamed him and caused ‘Jimmy’ to be fired from the Maldini Corporation.

‘AFHS’ fans ask for a new partner for ‘Jimmy’

In response to the end of the relationship between ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, fans of ‘There is room at the bottom’ They made their requests heard, once again, but not to demand the departure of any character, but so that there was a new entry to the series. Although some want Álex Bejar to return as Laia and have a relationship with ‘Charo’s’ youngest son, this will not be possible, since the actress is focused on other projects, outside of our country.

For this reason, so that the young Gonzales has a new chance in love and does not return to Alessia, because he did not know how to value it, fans are asking for a new character to be a partner of ‘Jimmy’. They would also like him to grow professionally and personally.

‘Charito’ consoled ‘Jimmy’ when he found out that he broke up with Alessia in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

“Give another pretty girl to ‘Jimmy’, a millionaire daughter to make her jealous.” [Alessia]”, “Please, someone who values ​​it and continues to grow professionally” and “I hope they get another girl for ‘Jimmy'” are some of the comments they left on the official TikTok of the series. America TV.

How did ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia’s relationship end on ‘AFHS’?

All started when ‘Jimmy’ He realized that Remus was planning to separate him from Alessia, so he confronted him and this sparked an argument that ‘Mike’s’ nephew could use in his favor to get the youngest Gonzales fired from the Maldini Corporation. This video plot reached the hands of the young Montalbán, who did not trust the word of her lover and voted to be kicked out of the company. For this reason, ‘Charito”s son felt very disappointed and decided to permanently end his relationship with Alessia.