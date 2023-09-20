‘At the bottom there is room’ presented its 308th episode on América TV last Tuesday, September 20. In this episode, ‘Mike’ and joel teamed up to release a song titled ‘Atrasadoc’, which they dedicated to Dr. Cortez, the suitor of Macarena Montalbán. As on previous occasions, the character of Erick Elera in ‘AFHS’ He caused quite a stir with his new hit, especially on social networks, since many of the fans did not expect to see the eternal enemies together.

Through fun comments on YouTube, TikTok and Facebook, followers of the successful Peruvian series expressed their enthusiasm for the video of the musical collaboration that has already gone viral on the internet. “It seems like Argentine cumbia”, “Joel is more successful than Erick Elera”, “Erick Elera envies Joel Gonzales”, “Un cumbión”, “Erick Elera’s songs come out better in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’”, “Lo he made the legend again”, “Joel Gonzales is a better singer than Erick Elera”, “Joel Gonzales is undoubtedly more successful than Erick”, “Joel is more successful in the series than in real life”, among others.

Why did Joel and ‘Mike’ release a song in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

‘Mike’ decided to join Joel and record a single against Dr. Fabián Cortez in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. The reason? He was jealous because the doctor was doing everything possible to make Macarena fall in love with him.

As recalled, ‘Maca’ broke off her engagement with ‘Mike’ Miller after realizing that she was still in love with Joel Gonzales and, therefore, could not reciprocate the businessman.

How did Macarena react to seeing the video of ‘Mike’ and Joel in ‘AFHS’?

Macarena Montalbán was in her room when she discovered a video made by ‘Mr. Joe, the Legend’ and ‘Gringo Atrasador, Damn Mike’. When she opened it, she was surprised that it was a song to make fun of Dr. Cortez.

Mike joined Joel to release a song that became very popular among fans of the series. Photo: América TV

After this event, Diego’s sister went to look for her ex-partner and complained to him about what he had done; However, he washed his hands and excused himself because Joel made him do it. How will everything end between ‘Maca’ and ‘Mike’ Miller?

