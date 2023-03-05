“He’s becoming a bit of a hated character”. She made it to “At the bottom there is room” and fell in love with thousands, but a new and tense scene left many fans disappointed.

The new advance of “At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 170 It has caused annoyance among fans. Because? Well, let’s remember that Mike suffered an assassination attempt by Claudia Llanos after he recognized her on the street and told Francesca Maldini. Of course, the potential death of the ‘backward gringo’ It has left physical scars on him and emotional scars on family members Maldini-Montalban. Therefore, the reaction of one of the new characters has upset the viewers from the América Televisión series.

“AFHS” Fans Call New Character Hateful

Although Joel had previously been described as one of the most insufferable characters on the show, the roles are now reversed and many have come to his defense after the publication of the advance for the new chapter of “AFHS”. The context is as follows: the shaman went to help Mike with his language problem at the suggestion of Macarena.

After performing the ritual, the witch comments that the reason behind the drama is that a soul from the past is alive and wanted to kill him (clearly referring to Claudia Llanos, who didn’t really die). However, Macarena believes that it was ‘Fishface’ who wants to get rid of Miller.

In this context, Diego’s sister goes to look for the son of ‘Charito’ and confronts him: “Did you have anything to do with Mike’s attack?” This brief conversation has bothered the fans, as they consider that ‘Maca’ is being unfair to Joelespecially since they are both best friends and because he did not pay attention to what the shaman said (the culprit is a past soul that is alive).

Fans of "Al fondo hay sitio" believe that Macarena is not being fair to Joel.

“At the bottom there is room” 10 will premiere its chapter 170 on Monday, March 6 on América TV, starting at 8:40 p.m. If you want to watch the episode ONLINE and totally FREE, you can use the official website of América TVGO.