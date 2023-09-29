‘At the bottom there is room’ surprises its followers every day with the stories it presents in its episodes. On this occasion, the series left its entire audience with their mouths open by presenting the facet of one of the new characters in its season, who was totally unknown and who greatly pleased the fans, so much so that they compared him to one of the historical ones of the successful fiction of América TV and that was a fundamental part of the Gonzales family.

In the following note we will reveal to you which character is on the lips of all lovers of ‘AFHS’ and why they compare it with the remembered one Mrs. Nellydeceased wife of Don Gilberto and mother of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Teresita’.

What is the new ‘AFHS’ character that you compare to Doña Nelly?

The character in question is ‘Patty’who is played by Melissa Paredes and who joined the cast of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ a few months ago. From that moment, she came in to revolutionize everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas, especially joelwho managed to forget about Macarena in order to conquer the young delivery girl, something that was not easy for ‘Fish Face’.

However, despite this, both were able to strengthen their relationship, so they made the decision to move in together, but it did not turn out as they expected, since they showed some differences that caused ‘Patty’ to throw Joel out of her house. . This reached the ears of ‘Charo’, who went to his daughter-in-law’s home to talk to her and make her see reason; However, the opposite happened to her.

Why is ‘Patty’ compared to Doña Nelly?

While they were talking, ‘Patty’ told ‘Charito’ that her son was a “mama’s boy” and that he did not like to do anything at home, in addition to the poor hygiene he maintained and that he left his house with a bad smell.

Therefore, she told her lover’s mother that they did not finish, but that if she wanted to return to live with her, she had to learn to do household things, making ‘Charo’ reflect, who revealed her responsibility for wanting to take care of it herself. alone with all the chores at home.

This shocked the fans of the series, who went to social networks to demonstrate in favor of the delivery girl and even compared her to Doña Nelly, Joel’s grandmother, for her strong character and for not mincing words. when it comes to expressing your emotions.

“’Patty’ is the young version of Doña Nelly”, “It’s good that ‘Patty’ is given her place, I like her”, “Even I felt ‘roche’ for ‘Charo’”, “’Patty’ has all the right,” were some of the comments in favor of one of the new characters in the series.

'Patty' got angry at Joel for not wanting to do anything and kicked him out of her house.

