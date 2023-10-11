Season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ has had more than one new character this 2023, some have been a bitter pill for fans of the América TV series and they have asked to be removed, although, over time, little by little Few others have won over the Peruvian public. However, one of the latest entries has turned the networks back on. ‘AFHS’since the audience considers that fiction no longer has new ideas and is becoming boring.

Comments like “How low the series fell” and “What a monstrous plot” were those left by fans of ‘There is room at the bottom’ in the videos of the series’ official TikTok account.

Which character disappointed ‘AFHS’ fans?

Is about Luigi Corleoneinterpreted by Marcelo Oxenford. He is Francesca’s new suitor, whom she met in Europe, where ‘Noni’ was walking with Peter and, now, he has arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas, ready to conquer her heart. The character himself is not the one that bothers ‘AFHS’ fans, but the actor, since he has already participated in the series as Mariano Pendeivis, ex-husband of the Maldini matriarch, and they feel that they are recycling the artists.

For this reason, the public of ‘There is room at the bottom’ made comments about it: “Honestly, they are destroying the series. The story no longer makes sense and contexts from chapters from years ago are repeated. On top of that they revive a dead man”, “I don’t understand why they focus on finding partners for Francesca, they should to let her be happy with Peter”, “In which episode do they invent something new and not repeat the same thing from past seasons?”

‘AFHS’ fans ask to see more young actors

The new loves of ‘At the bottom there is room’ are the most requested by fans. Photo: composition LR/América TV

On the other hand, fans of ‘There is room at the bottom’ They consider that the plot of the América TV series could improve if the stories of the love affairs, in which ‘Jimmy’, Alessia, Remo, Dolores, Cristóbal, July and Benjamín are involved, are further developed. In other words, the public would like to see more young actors: “If it weren’t for the young couples, ‘At the bottom there is room’ drops in ratings”, “Without ‘Jimmy’, Dolores, Alessia, ‘Cris’, Remo is boring” and “I just realized that I only watch it because of the young cast, and I get bored if they don’t appear,” were the comments of some users.