“At the bottom there is room” continues to arouse passions among fans. Chapter 169 kept thousands on the edge for various revelations, such as the real face of Eva (played by Diana Quijano) or the divination of the shaman, who said that Mike Miller had been the victim of an assassination attempt. However, the true drama of death and heartbreak was taken by another character, who was missing and only returned to the América Televisión series to announce that he was leaving. Of course, the followers of the plot are already mourning his departure and hope that Francesca Maldini I managed to make him stay. Who is it about?

” title=”Francesca and Frida have been archenemies since season 9 of "At the bottom there is room". Photo: composition LR/América TV ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Francesca and Frida have been archenemies since season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

The historical character who will leave “Al fondo hay sitio”

As we know, Frida Betancourt and Francesca Maldini They have seen their faces again for a few episodes. The enemies, surprisingly, had only one excuse to start any communication again: Peter. But the butler was even left for dead after no one heard from him at any time.

However, and after there was a theory that Claudia Llanos killed him, he finally returned to Las Nuevas Lomas, but the reason for his return is not what many believed. Specifically, the popular “Pipo” returned to the Maldini mansion to collect his things and tell his “Madame” that he was going to live with his son, Manolo, in the United States.

Everything indicates that this decision is irrevocable, since he had everything ready for his departure and that scene marked the end of the last chapter of “AFHS”. As a result, viewers of the program have left their sadness felt on social networks with various comments: “That Peter doesn’t leave”, “A great one is leaving us” and “Too bad Peter is leaving”.

SEE “At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 170 FREE ONLINE

Chapter 170 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 will premiere this Monday, March 6 on América TV, at 8:40 p.m. If you want to watch the episode totally FREE and via ONLINE, you have the official website of América TVGO at your disposal.