Teresa and Gaspar made their love concrete in “At the bottom there is room” the same day that Alessia tore up Jimmy’s letter and wished him a happy life. Thus, the América Televisión series has accustomed its viewers to being excited and disappointed by the romances that are being shown, but there is an unexpected request that many have made on social networks, especially after the son of “Charito” and the blonde-haired neighbor across the street seems to have no hope of a possible reconciliation.

Since the news of the false pregnancy hit “There’s Room at the Bottom”, Alessia no longer wants anything to do with Jimmy. Photo: Capture of America TV

The Couple That “AFHS” Fans Ask To See

Let’s remember that Alessia and Jimmy they had been experiencing a good run of romanticism; However, Kimberly’s cheating on her fake pregnancy withered what could have been one of “AFHS”‘s best-nurtured relationships. After the constant rejection of Diego Montalbán’s daughter, fans ask for a new romance.

Specifically, viewers bet on a rapprochement between Jimmy and Laia after she came to work at Francesca’s. In addition, as we saw recently, the Spanish was delighted with the good treatment of ‘charito’which is why we may see her closer to the Gonzales family.

“I already had my hopes up with Jimmy and Laia”, “Laia is very cool. Make him look at Jimmy better”, “I love ‘Jimlessia’ but I also want Laia x Jimmy”, “Laia go get Jimmy, please”, are some of the most prominent comments on Twitter.

“AFHS” fans hope that Laia and Jimmy will become a couple soon. Photo: Twitter

