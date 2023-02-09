joel canceled his ‘anti-pitucas’ policy and now makes it clear that he is in love with Macarena. Will “Al fondo hay sitio” make this unlikely romance come true?

joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra) met in “Al fondo hay sitio” season 9 and from that moment they remained friends. Although by chapters it seemed that a romance could be born between the two, Diego Montalbán’s sister was not entirely sure of her feelings. In addition, the son of “Charito” had an anti-pitucas policy, which convinced him that this relationship was not going to escalate beyond the amical, at least until now.

In “Al fondo hay sitio”, Joel Gonzales is played by Erick Elera. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Will Joel and Macarena be together?

Fans hope that the relationship between Joel and Macarena will finally be clarified, either to lead her to something stable, or to continue as friends. For now, in the new advance of the series, the “Fish Face” has finally confessed something important: “God, I like the blonde.” However, we do not know if he will take the first step or silence what he feels.

On the other hand, “Maca” now seems to have fallen in love with a new suitor, whose physique we still do not fully see, but he seems to have a lot of chemistry with the young woman. In fact, we will see that the boy will visit Las Nuevas Lomas. Will a fight of jealousy and egos come? It is yet to be seen.

“There is room at the bottom”: where and how to see chapter 153 FREE ONLINE?

Chapter 153 of “In the background there is room” can be seen this Thursday, February 9 LIVE at 8:30 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

If you want to watch it for FREE, you can use the official website of América TVGO.